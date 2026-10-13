Mactan township gets city tourism designation

THE Lapu-Lapu City government has designated The Mactan Newtown, a 30-hectare mixed-use development of Megaworld Corp., as the city’s Tourism, Culture, and Investment Capital, citing its role in attracting visitors, businesses and investments.

Executive Order 2026-072, signed by Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” Chan, recognizes the township’s contribution to tourism, cultural activities, employment generation and local economic development.

The designation highlights the role of integrated developments in supporting economic activity through hospitality, retail, office leasing and events, while generating demand for businesses serving visitors and residents.

The Mactan Newtown has more than 1,000 hotel rooms across two hotels and houses Mactan Expo, a convention center that hosted leaders of Southeast Asian nations and thousands of delegates during the 48th Asean Summit earlier this year.

The facility strengthens Lapu-Lapu City’s capacity to accommodate meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions (Mice), a tourism segment that generates demand for hotels, restaurants, transport and other services.

The township also hosts events such as the Cebu Mangoes Festival, Ironman 70.3 Mactan and Cebu Lechon Festival, which draw visitors and create business opportunities for local enterprises.

Beyond tourism, the development houses office spaces, retail outlets and other commercial establishments. Its dining tenants include Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips and Gordon Ramsay Street Burger.

The planned opening of the Mactan World Museum is expected to expand the township’s cultural attractions.

Under the executive order, Megaworld and the city government will work with public and private stakeholders on initiatives to promote tourism, cultural activities, investment and employment.

The executive order did not provide estimates of the township’s contribution to local investments, employment or economic output.

Megaworld president and chief executive officer Lourdes Gutierrez-Alfonso said the company would continue developing the township as a destination for visitors and businesses. / KOC