Madela clarifies weight loss, denies health issues

Singer Jed Madela has addressed speculation surrounding his recent weight loss, clarifying that it was intentional and not due to illness.

Speaking during the press conference for “Champions of the Heart” in Manila, Madela said he made the decision for health and performance reasons.

“We’re not getting any younger,” said the 48-year-old singer. “Most of the time, I perform entire shows by myself, and I started feeling more tired and out of breath.”

Madela also acknowledged the visual demands of television.

“When I’m on ASAP and everyone around me is slim, I also have to consider how I look on screen,” he added.

