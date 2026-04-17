Madis, Aludo vie for Nat’l Open title

MANILA – Top seed Tennielle Madis defeated comebacking Marian Capadocia, 6-4, 6-4, on Friday, April 17, 2026, in the semifinal round of the Philta National Women’s Open at the Rizal Memorial Tennis Center in Malate.

The 18-year-old Madis will face second pick Stefi Marithe Aludo — 6-2, 6-1 winner over No. 16 Lourainne Jallorina — in the finals on Saturday.

Madis, born and raised in M’lang, Cotabato, dominated the PCA Open, Gentry Open, and Olivarez Open and bagged the doubles bronze medal with Aludo in the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games last year.

Capadocia, on the other hand, has just returned from a one-year break. She ousted No. 4 Kaye Ann Emana and No. 6 Elizabeth Abarquez to reach the semifinal of the Group A event supported by Tecnifibre and the Philippine Sports Commission.

“I can say I played well today. After giving birth, I didn’t expect to perform like this with just three weeks of preparation,” said Capadocia, who captured a 10th singles crown at the 2024 PCA Open.

“I just couldn’t fully adjust to the age-group style of play, so I felt a bit disappointed. But overall, I’m still proud and grateful for how I performed,” added the two-time team bronze medalist in the SEA Games.

Madis, Aludo, and Jallorina are members of the Philippine Tennis Academy (PTA) founded by long-time sports patron Romy Chan.

“Tenny got the jitters at the start of the first set, but overall, it was a good match,” said PTA head coach Bobie Angelo, a many-time Davis Cupper and Southeast Asian Games multi-medalist.

In the doubles event, Madis and Aludo clobbered Jallorina and Avegail Ansay, 6-0, 6-1, to set up a semifinal duel with Capadocia and Yuki Madrio, who won over Juliana Carvajal and Coleen Carvajal, 6-3, 6-0.

Siblings Kaye Anne and Mica Emana, the No. 2 seeds, trounced Rovie Baulite and Judy Ann Padilla, 6-4, 6-1, to advance against Annika Diwa and Mekaela Vicencio, who outplayed Angeline Alcala and Joanna Pena, 6-4, 6-3. / PNA