Maegan Aguilar speaks on inheritance after Freddie Aguilar’s passing

MAEGAN AGUILAR has shared that their mother is now managing the assets left behind by their late father, Freddie Aguilar.

According to Maegan, she and her siblings are currently receiving allowances from the income generated by their father’s businesses and investments. “The truth is, none of us really know how to handle money. I finally admit that, and I agree that my mom and our executor should be the ones to manage everything. I’m okay with that,” she said during her guest appearance on Fast Talk with Boy Abunda.

She also revealed that the family is planning to sell one of Freddie Aguilar’s properties.

“Right now, we’re looking for a buyer for my father’s house and lot in Pampanga. If anyone is interested, we’re going to divide the proceeds equally among us,” she added in an interview with Cabinet Files.

Maegan also shared that when her father passed away, she was staying at a drug rehabilitation center and was not allowed to leave.

At present, Maegan hopes to revive her singing career and continue her father’s musical legacy. / TRC