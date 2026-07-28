Maegan was in rehab when Freddie Aguilar passed away

MAEGAN Aguilar emotionally recalled the final moments surrounding the death of her father, Freddie Aguilar, before he passed away on May 27, 2025.

In an interview on “Fast Talk with Boy Abunda,” Maegan shared that she was unable to see her father alive one last time because she was staying at a drug rehabilitation center at the time.

However, she was able to send him a letter expressing her gratitude and asking for forgiveness.

Referring to a photo of herself with Ka Freddie, Maegan said, “That photo was taken just a few days before I left him.”

She added, “That was around the time he told me, ‘Fix your life. You don’t know how much longer I’ll be around.’ That picture was taken just a few days before that.”

Maegan also shared the contents of the letter she wrote after her father’s birthday, before he passed away.

“Before he died, I wrote him a letter after his birthday. It wasn’t just a simple thank-you and apology. I told him, ‘Dad, I finally realized how much you loved me all along. You let my life fall apart because you trusted that I would be able to overcome it.

“‘You believed that I would find the right path. Even without saying it, that showed just how much you loved me and how much faith you had in me.’”

Maegan admitted that she regrets the things she had done to her father. She also recalled their final conversations after Freddie’s birthday in February 2025 and on her own birthday, April 9, when he sent her a video greeting.

“He looked like an angel. He had this beautiful smile and such a peaceful glow on his face. He told me, ‘My child, I’m so happy. I love you so much. Once you’re out, let’s go on a US tour together.’ Then May came, and he was gone. What hurt the most was that I was still inside the rehabilitation center, so I couldn’t even leave to be there. They really wouldn’t allow me to, and for good reason, because it could have led to a relapse.” / TRC