Magazine EIC reveals cancer battle

Beauty magazine editor-in-chief Rissa Mananquil Trillo marked her 47th birthday with a deeply personal revelation.

In a recent Instagram post, she shared that she was diagnosed with cancer on March 8 last year—coinciding with International Women’s Day.

“Last year… I heard the words I never thought I would: ‘It’s cancer,’” she wrote.

Trillo said 2025 became a year of treatments she never imagined going through, including chemotherapy, brachytherapy, radiotherapy and ongoing immunotherapy. She has not disclosed the specific type of cancer.

“But once it was, I knew how I wanted to face it. I chose to fight it mentally first,” she added.

She is married to Paolo Trillo and is the twin sister of Rob Mananquil. / TRC