Magic drown Kings to record low

PAOLO Banchero led a historic offensive clinic on Thursday night (Friday, Feb. 20, 2026, PH time), scoring 30 points as the Orlando Magic dominated the Sacramento Kings 131-94.

According to a report by the Associated Press (AP), the defeat marked a franchise-record 15th consecutive loss for the Kings, who surpassed their previous streaks of 14 games set during their time as the Cincinnati Royals in 1959-60 and 1971-72.

Orlando fueled the blowout by sinking a team-record 27 three-pointers on 50 attempts, with Banchero contributing five of those alongside six assists and five rebounds to open a four-game road trip.

The Kings’ struggles were compounded by the absence of stars Domantas Sabonis and Zach LaVine, who both underwent season-ending surgeries just a day prior.

While the NBA record for consecutive losses remains at 28, Sacramento’s current slide has left them with a league-worst 12-45 record.

Orlando’s perimeter shooting was particularly relentless, breaking their previous franchise mark of 25 triples set in 2004. Supporting Banchero’s effort, Anthony Black tallied 20 points, while Desmond Bane and Jett Howard added 17 and 16 points, respectively, helping the 29-25 Magic solidify their standing in the Eastern Conference.

Sacramento briefly showed signs of life when they cut the deficit to two points late in the third quarter, but the Magic responded with a crushing 19-3 run to close the period.

Tristan da Silva then iced the game early in the fourth with three consecutive long-range shots. Maxime Raynaud led the struggling Kings with 17 points in the loss.

Clippers 115, Nuggets 114

Bennedict Mathurin made an explosive home debut for the Los Angeles Clippers, scoring 38 points to help secure a 115-114 victory over the Denver Nuggets.

The game came down to a tense final second when Jamal Murray was fouled on a three-point attempt. After making the first two free throws, Murray missed the third, allowing the Clippers to escape with the win.

Kawhi Leonard contributed 23 points for Los Angeles, extending his streak of 20-point games to 34. Nikola Jokic led Denver with 22 points and 17 rebounds in the narrow defeat.

Celtics 121, Warriors 110

Jaylen Brown delivered a dominant all-around performance with 23 points, 15 rebounds, and 13 assists for his third triple-double of the season, leading the Boston Celtics to a 121-110 victory over the Golden State Warriors. Golden State played without injured star Stephen Curry.

Payton Pritchard scored 26 points and Sam Hauser added 16 as Boston won for the seventh time in its last eight games. The Celtics also spoiled the Warriors debut of former Boston big man Kristaps Porzingis.

De’Anthony Melton paced Golden State with 18 points, while Will Richard and Gui Santos chipped in 17 apiece. Porzingis finished with 12 points in his first game with the Warriors.

Rockets 105, Hornets 101

The Houston Rockets leaned on veteran Kevin Durant, who scored 35 points including two clutch free throws in the closing seconds to beat the Charlotte Hornets 105-101.

Despite an 11-point deficit in the first half and a 20-point performance from Charlotte’s Grant Williams, Houston managed to hold on for the win.

Elsewhere, the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the Brooklyn Nets 112-84, Atlanta won 117-107 at Philadelphia, Detroit beat New York 126-111, Toronto topped Chicago 110-101, and the San Antonio Spurs defeated the Phoenix Suns 121-94, according to AP. / LBG