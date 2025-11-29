Magic puts the brake on East-leading Pistons

ORLANDO Magic’s defense in the crunch time held off the Eastern Conference leader Detroit Pistons, 112-109, in the National Basketball Association (NBA) Cup game, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025 (PH time).

Desmond Bane delivered a spectacular performance, scoring 37 points and hauling in two clutch offensive rebounds, as the Orlando Magic claimed the top spot in East Group B of the NBA Cup.

Orlando finished 4-0 in the group stage, advancing to the knockout round, overcoming a triple-double from Detroit’s Cade Cunningham, who posted 39 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists. Franz Wagner added 21 points for the Magic.

The Pistons, who had been riding a 13-game winning streak, fell to 2-2 in NBA Cup play and will not advance.

Tobias Harris contributed 18 points, while Jalen Duren had 16 points and 12 rebounds.

The Magic’s late-game heroics sealed the win. Bane’s three-point play with 2:11 remaining gave Orlando a 108-106 lead, and Wagner followed with a layup to stretch it to four points. Detroit answered with a Harris 3-pointer, but Cunningham’s lost the ball for another turnover at 1:03 in the game.

Orlando survived multiple missed opportunities as Bane and Wendell Carter Jr. snatched key offensive rebounds, allowing Jalen Suggs to sink two decisive free throws with 6.3 seconds left, pushing the Magic ahead 112-109.

In the final possession, Cunningham missed a free throw, intentionally missed the second, and grabbed the offensive rebound. He passed the ball to Duncan Robinson in time but Anthony Black was there to block the tying 3-pointer, sealing Orlando’s victory.

The Pistons still hold the lead in the regular-season standings with a 15-4 record, while the Magic is at seventh place with a 12-8 record. / RSC