Magic spoil Flagg’s historic night

THE Orlando Magic beat the Dallas Mavericks, 138-127, spoiling the 51-point outing of prolific rookie Cooper Flagg in the National Basketball Association (NBA) game at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, on Saturday, April 4, 2026

(PH time).

The 19-year-old Flagg set a league record as the first teenager to score 50 points in an NBA game. However, that mark came at the expense of the 14th consecutive loss at home for the Mavericks.

“It’s always fun getting into that type of mode,” Flagg said in an NBA.com article. “The basket feels big. My teammates are looking out for you, helping you out. But I like to win. That was my main focus. It’s hard for me to fully enjoy myself out there when we’re down 20, down 10, down 15, for the majority of the game.”

Wendell Carter Jr. put up 28 points and Desmond Bane added 27 for the Magic, which remained a half-game behind eighth-place Charlotte in the NBA Eastern Conference.

The Magic, though, have secured a spot in the play-in tournament.

Jalen Suggs and Tristan da Silva added 19 points apiece for the Magic and Franz Wagner chipped in 18 for the Magic.

Brandon Williams scored 23 points for Dallas. / RSC