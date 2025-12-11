Magis Eagles devastate Baby Webmasters in Game One

THE multi-titled and defending champion Sacred Heart School–Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles devastated the University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters with an 81-65 win in Game One of the best-of-three finals in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) basketball event high school division at the Cebu Coliseum on Wednesday, December 10, 2025.

Lian Kent Basa, teaming up with seasoned guard Henry Kristoffer Suico, played like a wrecking machine, erupting for 32 points with eight triples beyond the arc to lead the Magis Eagles, who are now a win away from winning their fifth crown in succession.

Suico had only five points, but he delivered a solid performance in other departments, pulling down 10 rebounds and dishing out seven assists.

Gabriel Gonzales also finished in double digits with 11 points and seven boards.

Despite the blow-away win, Rasmo did not discount the possibility of UC's comeback in Game Two on Friday, December 12 at 6 p.m.

"Of course, there’s still Game 2, and we have to be ready. And I'm sure they will come back stronger. As I said, I have high respect for UC. In fact, this is already our fourth championship with them," Rasmo said in a post-game interview.

The Baby Webmasters opened a 5-0 run in the first quarter on Jape Mamza's trey, followed by his own tip-in shot.

But the Magis Eagles answered with a 9-0 rally, highlighted by Basa's first three-pointer and a layup, as Ateneo began to take control of the driver's seat, 9-5.

The lead was even stretched to 11, 19-8, when Jilson Gaviola, Jacob Steven Lacson, and Ivan Hoffer Cardinas joined in the scoring spree.

However, UC managed to cut down the margin that ended the first frame, 22-20.

An exchange of baskets occurred in the second quarter, with both sides keeping on attacking from different angles.

While Mamza, Allen Doverte, and Xerex Russell Alejandro carried the load for the Baby Webmasters' offensive stance, the Magis Eagles also got support from their big men Lacson and Cardinas, and even the presence of Benj Anthony Chua helped a lot in dominating the shaded area.

But in the middle of the third canto, Ateneo shifted its gear to a higher level and began to race away as Basa went berserk, raining treys from every corner that caught the Baby Webmasters flat-footed.

And when the smoke cleared, Ateneo was already on its biggest lead of 21 points, 64-43, on Keenan Benjamil Rasmo's three-pointer, a few ticks left before going to the final frame.

With coach Rommel Rasmo's wards continuing to spew fire in the fourth, the Baby Webmasters of coach Regie Licanda were never the same again.

Ateneo outrebounded UC, 50-25. In the three-point area, the Magis Eagles sank 12 of their 25 attempts, while the Baby Webmasters converted only nine of their 30 tries, most of which were made when Ateneo was already beyond reach. (JBM)