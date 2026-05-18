Magis Eagles eyeing 3rd Palaro title

AFTER capturing their first-ever championship in the National Prisaa secondary basketball tournament, the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles now set their sights on winning a third title in the upcoming Palarong Pambansa as they once again carry the banner for Central Visayas.

The Magis Eagles of coach Rommel Rasmo immediately returned to intense training following their successful campaign in the weeklong Prisaa competition held from May 8 to 15 in Bacolod City.

This year’s Palarong Pambansa will be staged in Prosperidad, Agusan del Sur from May 24 to 31. The grand opening ceremony will be held at the newly renovated Datu Lipus Makapandong D.O. Plaza Sports Complex.

For coach Rasmo, their National Prisaa triumph will serve as a huge morale boost for his players. However, he also acknowledged that they will face major challenges in the Palarong Pambansa.

The Magis Eagles, representing Central Visayas, previously won Palarong Pambansa championships in 2013 in Dumaguete City and in 2023 in Marikina City.

Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu athletic director Jon Ralp Christopher Jiao Inot expressed pride in the team’s achievement.

“I think the fact that the spotlight isn’t so much on our team this time is actually a good thing. But one thing is for sure: when the team goes to Palaro, we won’t just be there to participate, we’ll be there to compete. One goal, one mission, one Magis,” said Inot.

In the National Prisaa finals, the Magis Eagles survived a huge scare from Western Visayas representative St. Robert’s International College, 62-59, to rule the competition in Bacolod last week.

“Honestly, we really expected a close fight because we know their capabilities, so it was a difficult game. So, hats off to coach John and St. Robert’s,” said coach Rasmo.

The Magis Eagles pulled away after Kent Basa calmly knocked down two pressure-packed free throws for a 62-59 lead with six seconds left in the game.

Not done yet, Basa also blocked the potential game-tying three-point attempt by Red Doronilla of Western Visayas just before the final buzzer sounded.

Despite a cold start, Basa finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Big man Jacob Lacson also dominated inside, tallying 13 points, including two three-pointers, along with eight rebounds.

He was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.

Gabriel Gonzales also delivered an impressive performance with 18 points, 10 rebounds, and five blocks.

The championship marked the Magis Eagles’ first National Prisaa title since they began representing Central Visayas in 2023.

They reached the finals in 2024 but lost to Sta. Ana in Legazpi City. Last year, they settled for third runner-up honors. / JBM