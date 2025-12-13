Magis Eagles fly to historic 5-peat

Magis Eagles dropped a lethal 17-0 run in the third quarter and limited the Baby Webmasters to a dismal four-point output that built the commanding 61-48 edge.

SHS-AdC did not look back after that backbreaking run en route to an impressive five-peat.

Lian Kent Basa top scored for the Magis Eagles with 18 points along with 11 rebounds, and was named the Most Valuable Player.

Gabriel Gonzales chipped in 17 points, eight rebounds, while Jhonrey Recio poured in 15 points, and Jacob Lacson registered 10 points and

11 rebounds.

The title-clinching win was Ateneo’s ninth crown, which started in 2012.

In 2013, the Cesafi was halted because of the controversy regarding the eligibility of former Don Bosco standout Scott Aying, which eventually reached the court. When the competition resumed in 2014, the Magis Eagles ruled it again and continued their dominance from 2015

to 2016.

Many believed that Ateneo could have already secured the five-peat in 2013. However, head coach Rommel Rasmo said he was not certain, noting that their opponents were also strong at the time.

“I think that year (2013), UV deserved it, CEC deserved it. There were four of us contending, right? Maybe. But what is important is that now it has become a reality,” said the multi-titled coach Rasmo in a post-game interview.

After losing the crown in 2017 and having an off year in 2018, the SHS-AdC won it again in 2019 and defended it until this season.

Joining Basa in the Mythical Five were Kenneth Robert Fuller of Cebu Eastern College (CEC), RJ Mandaros of Cebu Institute of Technology-University, Ryll da Silva of University of San-Jose Recoletos and Marty Louisse Sotto of UC.

