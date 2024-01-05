Magis Eagles Football Cup returns after 4-year hiatus

FOLLOWING a four-year hiatus, the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles Football Cup returns with a month-long football tournament that kicks off next month on Feb. 3, 2024 at the SHS-AdC football field in Barangay Canduman, Mandaue.

“It has been in our calendar even in the time of Sir Rico (Navarro). It’s one of the most anticipated tournaments. We are glad that we had the help of the parents and coaches to be able to bring it back this year,” SHS-AdC athletic director Jon Inot said.

“This is very special. This is the first tournament organized by our community in football. It’s special because we want to continue the legacy of Sir Rico and what he brought to the community in sports. We will honor him by continuing this tournament.”

Navarro was the former athletic director of SHS-AdC and a board member of the Central Visayas Football Association.

The sixth edition of the SHS-AdC Magis Eagles Football Cup features two types of tournaments: The festival or small-sided games and an 11-a-side tournament.

The festival features 15 divisions, while the 11-a-side tournament only has two divisions: Under-12 and Under-18 age groups.

“We want to introduce the 11-a-side because the kids here are now used to playing small-sided games that are seven-a-side, which is different from 11-a-side. We do this so that Cebu won’t be left out and have 11-a-side games. We want to influence other clubs and organizers to do this,” SHS-AdC Football Program head Ref Cuaresma.

Right now, a total of 50 teams have already signed up to compete in the tournament. The organizers are looking at more than a hundred teams.

Out of town teams have also expressed their willingness to compete in the tournament.

The 6th SHS-AdC Magis Eagles Football Cup will feature youth teams from SHS-AdC, Cebu FC, Don Bosco, Cebu United FC, University of San Carlos and visiting Makati FC.