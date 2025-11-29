Magis Eagles tame Baby Lancers

THE defending champions Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles strengthened their chance for a spot in the two of Final Four following a commanding 48-39 win over the University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) on Friday, Nov. 28, 2025.

Magis Eagles are now tied for the lead in the team standings with the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu/Mandaue (UCLM) Webmasters and the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons with identical 7–2 (win-loss) card.

Under the competition format, the top two teams after the elimination round will earn a twice-to-beat advantage entering the Final Four.

Against the Baby Lancers, the Magis Eagles initially trailed 0–4 at the start of the first quarter, but quickly bounced back with a 6–0 run, ending the opening period at 10–10.

In the second quarter, with contributions from Gabriel Gonzales, Jacob Steven Lacson, and Henry Kristoffr Suico, Coach Rommel Rasmo’s Magis Eagles extended their lead to 26–18 heading into halftime.

However, the Baby Lancers refused to give up. Led by Clint Paglinawan, AJ Ejurango, Llyco Ventura, and Carl Jacob Cortes, they unleashed a 14–4 rally to take a 32–30 lead at the end of the third.

Unexpectedly, the Baby Lancers’ offense collapsed midway through the fourth quarter, while the Magis Eagles began waxing hot.

Lian Kent Basa, who finished with 12 points for Ateneo, once again took charge in the closing stretch, teaming up with Jibson Gaviola and Benj Anthony Chua to secure the win, while dropping the Baby Lancers’ playoff hopes.

Aside from leading in the scoring department, Basa also grabbed six rebounds, while Gaviola ended the game with nine points.

Suico, another reliable offensive contributor for the Magis Eagles, added 10 rebounds and four points in solid support.

For Coach Jun Pepito’s Baby Lancers, Ejurango delivered an impressive performance with 11 points and 15 rebounds. Rhadz Simon Silawan added nine points, while Ventura chipped in six as the Baby Lancers fell to a 3–5 record.

Not everything turned out bad for UV that day, as their senior team delivered an 81–68 domination over the University of San Jose–Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars.

The victory lifted UV back to the top of the standings, where they now share the top spot with the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, both holding a 10–2 record.

Raul Gentallan, of of UV’s heart and soul, fired 16 points, while Paul John Taliman and Kent Ivo Salarda provided the much needed support with 15 and 12 points, respectively.

Shifty pointguard Christian Jay Alilin also finished in double figures with 11 points and was 57 percent from the field goal.

The Jaguars who took a 20-17 lead in the first frame, was led by El John Lacaya with 17 points.

Three other Jaguars also finished in double figures with Archer Obra, Samuel Melicor Jr and Christian Carl Sollano scoring, 12, 11 and 10 points, respectively.

The Jaguars dropped to 6-5 card, for the fourth spot and a close slate with fifth placer University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors, 6-6. / JBM