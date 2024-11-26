Maglinte chalks up twin wins

FORMER sportswriter Lemuel Maglinte continued Jiu-jitsu Methods’ hot streak in the Relentless Asia Jiu-jitsu League after winning two super fights in the professional masters division at the Checkmat HQ in Paranaque City over the weekend.

Maglinte totally dominated Checkmat’s Sid Carreon, 10-0, and then defeated experienced Archie Brosio of Kamphuis Fabricio, 4-2.

“I’m just happy to be able to perform well and give pride to Cebu. It was a test of will for me because I just got promoted to brown belt. I’m just proud of my team and how we are performing in the big stage inside and outside Cebu,” said Maglinte, who recently received his brown belt from decorated black belt Rene Lopez last July in his visit to Cebu.

After his sportswriting career, Maglinte followed his passion and is now a full-time MMA and jiu-jitsu coach at the Strive CCA/Jiu-jitsu Methods in Mandaue City.

Maglinte is also an unbeaten MMA fighter.

Meanwhile, Maglinte’s student, purple belt Sebastian Villamor, settled for a draw with Checkmat’s Arvin San Jose in the same event.

Jiu-jitsu Methods is the only unbeaten Visayan team in the series with four wins in super fights to date.

Blue belts Josh Ybañez and EJ Patron won their super fights last September and May, respectively. / EKA