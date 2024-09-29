Magnitude 5 tremor strikes near Poro, Camotes Islands

A MAGNITUDE 5.0 earthquake shook parts of the Visayas in the Philippines at 2:53 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported on its Facebook page that the epicenter of the quake was located 15 kilometers southwest of Poro, Camotes Islands, Cebu.

According to Phivolcs, the tremor originated at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers, which increases the likelihood of it being felt more strongly at

the surface.

Phivolcs classified the earthquake as tectonic in origin, indicating it was caused by the movement of the Earth’s crust.

No immediate reports of damage were available.

The earthquake was felt across several parts of the Visayas, with varying intensities reported in different locations. / CDF