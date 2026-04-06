Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes northern Cebu, sparking panic and traumatic memories

A MAGNITUDE 5.1 earthquake struck off northern Cebu on Monday afternoon, April 6, 2026, sending tremors across parts of Cebu, Leyte and neighboring provinces. The sudden shaking caused widespread alarm among residents, bringing back terrifying memories of a deadly quake that hit the region just last year.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported that the earthquake hit at 3:22 p.m. Its epicenter was located about 17 kilometers south 35 degrees east of Bogo City, at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers.

Phivolcs initially recorded the tremor at a magnitude of 5.4 before updating the details later in the afternoon. By 4 p.m., the agency had already recorded seven follow-up aftershocks.

Panic and minor injuries

According to Bogo City Assistant Command Joseph Mark Monleon, the tremor lasted for about one to two minutes. The sudden shaking prompted several large establishments, including fast-food chains, to halt operations as a safety precaution.

Bogo City Mayor Maria Cielo Martinez quickly went on a Facebook Live broadcast to assure the public that residents are safe and no major structural damage has been reported.

However, Martinez noted that the City received reports of two individuals fainting and two others sustaining minor injuries during the commotion.

A traumatic reminder

For many locals, the shaking was a frightening reminder of the past.

“Many are already traumatized because this is the second time we’ve experienced an earthquake since last year,” Monleon said.

Phivolcs Director Teresito Bacolcol explained that Monday's tremor was actually an aftershock of a devastating magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck Bogo on Sept. 30, 2025. That massive disaster tragically killed 70 individuals and damaged over 700 structures.

Where the quake was felt

The shaking was felt across a wide region. Instrumental intensity IV was recorded in San Francisco, Cebu, as well as in Hilongos and Villaba in Leyte.

Intensity III shaking was observed in several areas, including Liloan, Talisay, Cebu City and Lapu-Lapu City in Cebu. It was also felt in Isabel, Baybay, Carigara, Ormoc City and Abuyog in Leyte; Esperanza in Masbate; and Hinundayan in Southern Leyte.

Authorities assess the impact

Authorities are now working quickly to ensure everyone is safe. Office of Civil Defense (OCD) 7 Director Joel Mamon and Region 8 Director Joel Erestain confirmed that local disaster offices are conducting rapid assessments of the affected areas.

As these evaluations continue, the OCD 7 is reminding the public to avoid hazard-prone areas and prioritize safety in case of more aftershocks.

Monleon also urged the public to stay calm. “Stay alert and remain calm, and avoid panicking or rushing, especially considering what happened before that could lead to accidents,” he said. / JJL, DPC, CDF, ANV