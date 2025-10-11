Magnitude 6.0 quake jolts Surigao del Sur; aftershocks expected

(UPDATED) A MAGNITUDE 6.0 earthquake struck near Cagwait, Surigao del Sur at 10:32 p.m. on Saturday, October 11, 2025, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported.

The tectonic quake was located 22 kilometers northeast of Cagwait at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers.

Phivolcs said Intensity IV was felt in Davao City and in the towns of Cagwait and Carmen in Surigao del Sur, while Intensity III was experienced in Bislig City, Surigao del Sur, and Mati City, Davao Oriental.

Instrumental Intensity IV was recorded in Cabadbaran City, Agusan del Norte; Nabunturan, Davao de Oro; Hinunangan, Southern Leyte; and Tandag City, Surigao del Sur. Intensity III was measured in San Fernando, Bukidnon; Digos City, Davao del Sur; Abuyog, Leyte; Gingoog City, Misamis Oriental; Malungon, Sarangani; and several areas in Southern Leyte and Surigao del Sur.

Phivolcs said damage and aftershocks are expected. (JJL)

(Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story reported a magnitude 6.2 earthquake. Phivolcs has since downgraded the magnitude to 6.0.)