Magno named NBI OIC after Santiago’s resignation

ANGELITO “Lito” Magno has been appointed as officer-in-charge of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), succeeding former director Jaime Santiago.

Santiago’s resignation, tendered in August, was formally accepted by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday, Oct. 27, 2025.

In his letter, Santiago cited orchestrated efforts to damage his reputation as the reason for stepping down. He requested that the resignation take effect only after a replacement was named to ensure continuity of NBI operations.

Upon acceptance of his resignation, Santiago expressed gratitude to NBI employees for their support and urged them to continue the reforms and initiatives introduced during his tenure.

Assistant Director Magno, a veteran lawyer and career investigator, rose through the NBI ranks — from line agent to deputy director for investigative services — before his latest appointment. He previously led the bureau’s offices in Northern Mindanao and Central Luzon, where he handled major cases involving human trafficking, organized crime and financial fraud.

He also spearheaded the bureau’s operations that led to the arrest of former Bamban mayor Alice Guo in Indonesia.

However, Magno’s early years in the bureau were not without controversy. On Dec. 13, 2002, he was among seven NBI 7 agents involved in the botched anti-drug operation in Mandaue City, where agents mistakenly pursued a van carrying Plantation Bay employees.

The 30-minute chase from Mandaue to Cebu City ended with the vehicle riddled with 73 bullets, wounding several passengers, all of whom survived.

Despite that incident, Magno steadily rebuilt his reputation through years of service, earning recognition for his expertise in investigations, information and communications technology and law enforcement leadership. / ANV, KAL