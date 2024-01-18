Magnolia beats TNT, moves on to semis

THE Magnolia Hotshots made short work of the TNT Tropang Giga, winning 109-94 to barge into the semifinals of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup on Wednesday night, Jan. 17, 2024 at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

The Hotshots finished the third quarter on a 9-0 tear and then kept it going at the start of the fourth to gain some separation and eventually put away the Tropang Giga. Magnolia will face the winner of the quarterfinal showdown between the Meralco Bolts and the Phoenix Super LPG.

Tyler Bey scored 41 points and had 13 rebounds, five steals, five assists, three blocks and two steals to power the Hotshots to the Final Four of this tournament. Veterans Mark Barroca, Calvin Abueva and Ian Sangalang combined to score 41 points.

TNT got 27 points, 11 assists and nine boards from Rahlir Hollis-Jefferson, while Cebuano Roger Pogoy added 17 points; 15 of which came from beyond the arc.

The Tropang Giga momentarily held a 69-68 lead after consecutive trifectas from Pogoy, but the Hotshots held steady and countered with nine straight points to enter the fourth quarter on top 77-69.