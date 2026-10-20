Magnolia shoots for Group B top spot vs Rain or Shine

IT’S win-and-in for No. 1.

Magnolia stakes its claim for the top spot in Group B, while Rain or Shine battles to keep its own hopes for the No. 1 seed alive as they collide in the penultimate playdate of the PBA Season 50 Governors’ Cup eliminations at the Ynares Center Antipolo on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026.

Game time is 7:30 p.m. — the last elimination assignment for the Hotshots and the second-to-last for the Elasto Painters. In a group where every win counts double, this is as close to a playoff game before the playoffs.

A victory by coach LA Tenorio’s Magnolia charges automatically clinches Group B No. 1 and the reward that comes with it — a quarterfinal date with Group A No. 4 in a best-of-five series.

For Rain or Shine, the equation is just as clear. Beat Magnolia and the E-Painters stay in the hunt for the top seeding, setting up a virtual knockout for No. 1 against Phoenix Super LPG on Friday, Oct. 23, still at Ynares.

The standings tell the story – Magnolia on top at 6-3, Rain or Shine lurking at 5-3 and Phoenix at 5-4. Behind them, Barangay Ginebra (4-5), Meralco (4-6) and Blackwater (3-6) are disputing the fourth and last quarterfinal ticket in the group.

Already waiting in the Last Eight are Group A’s elite — NLEX (9-2), San Miguel Beer (8-3), Converge (8-4) and TNT (7-5). All pairings will be best-of-five affairs.

There is a revenge angle to this one.

It was Rain or Shine that dealt Magnolia a painful 97-98 loss in the first round — a one-point heartbreaker that could have sent the Hotshots spiraling.

Instead, it sparked them.

Since that setback, Magnolia — with import KJ Buffen playing like a man possessed — has won five in a row, including a morale-boosting two-game sweep of Manila Clasico rival Ginebra.

Buffen has been the difference — providing the inside muscle, the rebounding and the steady finishing that Tenorio needs in the clutch.

For observers, Magnolia is playing its best basketball at the right time. Tenorio has the Hotshots defending with more bite and executing with more patience. The old Magnolia grit is back.

But Yeng Guiao’s Elasto Painters are no pushovers. They come into Antipolo fresh from a 125-123 thriller over the Blackwater Bossing, a game that showed their character. They can score in bunches, they run at every opportunity and they never say die — classic Guiao basketball.

Expect tempo to be the key. Magnolia will try to grind it, control the halfcourt, make Buffen work inside. Rain or Shine will try to run Magnolia off the floor, push the pace, get second-chance points and force turnovers.

Top seeding. Momentum. Payback. All on the line in one night in Antipolo.

Magnolia wants to close the elims with a statement. Rain or Shine wants to live for one more big game on Friday.

Meanwhile, San Miguel Beer clashes with NLEX in the 5:15-p.m. curtain-raiser. / PBA.PH