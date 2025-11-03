Cebu

Magpantay wins in DOHA

WORLD CHAMPION. Jonas Magpantay, “The Silent Killer,” demonstrates his elite focus and cue ball control during his historic run at the WPA Qatar World Cup 10-Ball tournament in Doha. / QATAR BILLIARD & SNOOKER FEDERATION
UNHERALDED Jonas Magpantay completed a stunning breakthrough run by winning the WPA Qatar World Cup 10-Ball championship in Doha late Sunday night, Nov. 2, 2025 (PH time).

Magpantay downed Polish youngster Szymon Kural 13-9 in the final to take the title and bring home the well-deserved, life-changing $100,000 (P5.8 million) champion’s purse — the biggest in his pool career that started two decades ago.

It was an impressive run for the 31-year-old pride of Mindoro, who made it to the tournament through the qualifiers before his upset spree in the knockout rounds.

He looked practically unbeatable throughout the event — showing elite-level shot making, precise cue ball control, unrelenting safety shots and the confidence of a

top-seeded player.

Known in the billiards circles as “The Silent Killer”, Magpantay blanked Abdullatif Alfawal of the host country 9-0 in Round 1, then won 9-6 over Japan’s Naoyuki Oi, before stunning World Games gold medalist Oliver Szolnoki of Hungary 11-7 in the

Last 64.

Perhaps the most remarkable facet to Magpantay’s streak came in the Round of 32 last Friday, Oct. 31, when he pulled off an 11-8 upset over world champion

Carlo Biado.

Coincidentally, Biado was celebrating his birthday that day, and his wish was simple: “I hope a Filipino will be crowned champion in Qatar.” In a poetic twist, that wish came true — just not in the way anyone expected.

Magpantay continued his historic run by shocking two-time European champion Wojciech Szewczyk of Poland 11-5 in the Last 16, multi-world titlist Niels Feijen of the Netherlands 11-7 in the quarters, and former world junior champion Moritz Neuhausen of Germany 11-6 in the semis. / RP2 SPORTS / 77.BILLIARDS

