Magsayo dominates Mexican foe in Vegas

ONE-TIME world champion Mark Magsayo is closing in on another world title shot after winning the World Boxing Association (WBA) Intercontinental super featherweight strap with a lopsided unanimous decision over Mexican former interim world titleholder Eduardo Ramirez on Sunday, June 16, 2024 (PH time), at the Grand Garden Arena of the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, USA.

The 28-year-old Magsayo totally dominated Ramirez in the 10-round fight. He knocked down Ramirez with a solid right in the third round.

Judges Glenn Feldman and Don Trella had identical scores of 97-92, while judge Lisa Giampa had it 99-90 all in favor of Magsayo.

Magsayo won his second straight fight since moving up to super featherweight. He improved to 26-2 with 17 knockouts. Ramirez fell to 28-4-3 with 13 knockouts.

Magsayo will most likely move up in the rankings. He’s currently rated No. 6 both by the WBA and the World Boxing Council (WBC), No. 8 by the International Boxing Federation (IBF) and No. 9 by the World Boxing Organization (WBO).

The current champions in the super featherweight division are O’Shaquie Foster (WBC), Lamont Roach Jr. (WBA), Emanuel Navarrete (WBO) and Anthony Cacace (IBF).

Magsayo, a former ALA Boy, became a world champion in 2022 after scoring a majority decision upset over Gary Russell Jr. to win the WBC featherweight title.

He, however, lost the belt in his first title defense by a split decision in the hands of Rey Vargas in 2023. / EKA