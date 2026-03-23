Magsayo eyes comeback win

FORMER world champion Mark Magsayo is set to make his debut under new promoter Zuffa Boxing on April 5, 2026. He will face one-time world title challenger Feargal McCrory in a 10-round fight at the Meta Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The 30-year-old Magsayo is returning after a nine-month break. He last fought on June 19, 2025, when he defeated Jorge Mata by unanimous decision.

Magsayo recently signed with Zuffa Boxing, the company founded by UFC CEO Dana White and Turki Al-Sheikh, chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority.

He became a world champion in 2022 by beating Gary Russell Jr. via majority decision for the WBC featherweight title. However, he lost the belt in his first defense to Rey Vargas via split decision.

Currently, Magsayo is ranked No. 5 by the International Boxing Federation (IBF) and No. 11 by the World Boxing Organization (WBO).

McCrory, who fought for a world title in 2024 but lost to Lamont Roach by eighth-round technical knockout, bounced back last year with an eighth-round stoppage of Keenan Carbajal.

Magsayo has a record of 28 wins and 2 losses, including 18 knockouts, while McCrory is 17-1 with nine knockouts. / EKA