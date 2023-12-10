Magsayo puts Avelar to sleep with brutal hook

FORMER world champion Mark Magsayo had a successful ring return with a brutal third-round knockout of Isaac Avelar last Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023 (PH time), at the Thunder Studios in Long Beach, California.

Magsayo looked sharp in his super featherweight debut with his quick and solid combinations to a game Avelar.

After an exciting first two rounds, the 28-year-old Magsayo knocked Avelar out cold with a devastating left hook to the jaw. The referee immediately waved the bout off in the 1:13 mark of the third after seeing an unconscious Avelar on the canvass.

After the fight, Magsayo showed genuine concern for the health of his opponent with a post on his official Facebook account.

“I am praying for the safety of my opponent Isaac Avelar in the end we are boxers and outside the ring we are brothers. We are fighting for our families and our countries. I hope Isaac is okay,” Magsayo posted.

Magsayo bounced back from back-to-back losses to Rey Vargas and Brandon Figueroa. He improved to 25-2 with 17 knockouts. Avelar fell to 17-7 with 10 knockouts.

In the same card, Lienard Sarcon won his US debut with a unanimous decision win over Frank Gonzalez.

Sarcon dominated Gonzalez and got the nod of all three judges with scores of 80-72, 80-72 and 79-73.

Sarcon stayed undefeated at 11-0 with four knockouts, Gonzalez (12-5, 6 KOs).

Two other Filipino fighters saw action in different countries but unfortunately lost this weekend.

One-time world title challenger Carleans Rivas (8-8-4) fell short against Taiwanese Ching Hsin Wang (4-0-2) by majority decision in an Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation Women’s Silver super flyweight title fight in Taiwan last Dec. 9.

Judy Flores (13-2, 7 KOs), on the other hand, bowed down to ex-interim world champion Andrew Moloney (26-3, 16 KOs) by unanimous decision in Australia.