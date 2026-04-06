Magsayo wins in Vegas

BOHOLANO boxer Mark Magsayo made a strong statement in the lightweight division after stopping Feargal McCrory in the fifth round of their fight on Monday, April 6, 2026 (Philippine time), at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Magsayo, a former WBC featherweight champion, controlled the fight from the start. He dominated the first four rounds and finished it early in the fifth round, just 21 seconds in.

He unleashed a series of strong punches that forced McCrory’s corner to stop the fight and throw in the towel.

This was only Magsayo’s second fight in the lightweight division, and he showed he belongs among the top fighters.

“I’m strong and I’m in my prime. This is my weight,” said Magsayo. “There are a lot of good fighters here, but I’m the best.”

With the win, Magsayo improved his record to 29 wins and 2 losses, with 19 knockouts. McCrory dropped to 17 wins and 2 losses.

The 30-year-old Magsayo is currently ranked No. 5 by the IBF and No. 12 by the WBO in the lightweight division. He is now aiming to become a world champion again.

Meanwhile, Filipino boxer Esneth Domingo fell short in his title bid after losing to undefeated Abraham Perez in their fight last Sunday at the Embassy Suites Albuquerque.

Perez used his speed and quick punches to control the match. All three judges scored the fight 100-90 in his favor.

Domingo’s record dropped to 22-5, while Perez stayed unbeaten at 14-0. / EKA