MagsPeak Mountain Resort & Villas to open its doors to the public this Holy Week

The Holy Week activities will culminate with an Easter Sunday Mass at 10 a.m. This will be followed by an Easter Egg Hunt for everyone to enjoy.

MagsPeak Mountain Resort and Villas is a 21-hectare mountain estate in Magsaysay Peak, Brgy. Sunog, Balamban, Cebu, with an elevation of 800 meters. MagsPeak Nature Park Inc. is composed of Cebuano businessmen and fellow Caminoans, Jose Soberano III, Bob Gothong, Segundino Selma Jr. and Richard Ray King.

The mountain estate is designed to create a holistic mountain experience for Cebu with an outdoor, religious and hospitality component, built with sustainability at its core.

Likewise, MagsPeak will be among the starting points of the Camino de Cebu trail via a 42-kilometer route traversing the mountainside of Manunggal, Balamban down to the Municipality of Compostela, Cebu.

The Camino de Cebu is based on the traditional Camino of Spain, which is composed of several trails from Spain, Portugal and France that converge at the City of Santiago de Compostela in northwestern Spain.

By 2025, MagsPeak will accommodate guests looking for a weekend escape with the opening of 11 exclusive mountain villas, 12 hotel rooms, a clubhouse, infinity pools and a farm-to-table restaurant, making it an ideal destination for individuals and families looking for a place to relax and unwind but with a touch of exclusivity. This will be managed by CLI’s hospitality arm, CLI Hotels & Resorts. / PR