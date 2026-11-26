Rumors are circulating that Kapamilya personality Robbie Jaworski and his girlfriend, Magui Ford, have called it quits.

Robbie recently appeared as a houseguest on “Pinoy Big Brother Collab 3.0” on Nov. 21, after spending nearly a month inside Kuya’s house.

Magui was among those who welcomed him when he exited the house, making reports of their alleged breakup a surprise to some followers. Neither has issued a statement about the status of their relationship as of this writing.

Speculation intensified after the two reportedly unfollowed each other and deleted their photos together on Instagram.

Magui is the daughter of actress Karla Estrada and the half-sister of actor Daniel Padilla. / TRC