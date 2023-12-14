Maguikay captain finally takes oath

SOLAR street lights, security camera installation, and free burial services are among Barangay Captain Eduardo Gumera’s priority programs for Barangay Maguikay, Mandaue City after finally getting proclaimed on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023.

In an interview with SunStar Cebu on Thursday, Dec. 14, Gumera said the programs are part of his campaign promise. He assured his constituents these will become operational before his term ends in 2025.

He said he particularly intends to install solar street lights in all sitios of Maguikay and offer free burial services, especially to those who died without availing of burial plans.

Gumera added that improving the drainage system in sitios and improving women’s livelihood will also be among his priorities.

On Wednesday, the Barangay Board of Canvassers (BBOC) at the Maguikay National High School proclaimed Gumera as Maguikay’s barangay captain following a Comelec’s First Division decision issued Monday, Dec. 11.

Gumera was among the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) candidates whose proclamation got delayed due to an Omnibus Order issued by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) last Oct. 25.

The order showed a list of BSKE candidates with pending disqualification petitions due to administrative charges. It also stated the Comelec mandate to suspend their proclamations should they emerge the winner in the BSKE until their disqualification cases are resolved.

The list showed Gumera as having been found guilty of an attempt to commit child prostitution under Section 6 of the Special Protection of Children against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act.

Other BSKE candidates on the Comelec list for the Visayas included reelectionist Valladolid Barangay Captain Anthony John Apura of Carcar City, who was convicted as an accomplice to the crime of murder, and Vincent Sinda, who ran for barangay councilor in Buanoy, Balamban town.

Comelec 7 Director Lionel Marco Castillano did not disclose the details of Sinda’s disqualification case but said the Comelec en banc found a valid basis to suspend his proclamation if he were to emerge a winner.

Gumera and Apura said in an earlier SunStar report the proclamation suspension order and the complaints for disqualification were just “political schemes” by their opponents, adding that they were confident that these will be resolved in no time.

Gumera said on Thursday that he was happy with the Comelec decision and described it as among his best Christmas gifts.

Gumera thanked his supporters, who he said had seen the sincerity of his service. He also thanked his family and God.

“I am really grateful to the people who trusted me and gave me their support because they have seen and experienced true service during my first term and the help I gave to the people of Maguikay,” he said in Cebuano.

Gumera immediately assumed office after his proclamation and took his oath at the Office of Mandaue City Lone District Rep. Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon on Thursday.