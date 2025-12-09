Maguikay enforces ‘no build zone’ to prevent future flood disasters

IN THE aftermath of Typhoon Tino, Verbena and Wilma, Barangay Maguikay officials have taken decisive steps to ensure the safety of their residents by strictly enforcing a “No Build Zone” along flood-prone areas.

Barangay Captain Eduardo Gumera said the initiative is aimed at preventing recurring flood damage and protecting families from future calamities.

“Currently, there are no more evacuees in the schools. Most have returned home, some rented houses, while others rebuilt temporary shelters. I advised them to set back their homes by three meters from the river to avoid being affected by floods in the future, and fortunately, the residents have followed this guidance,” Gumera said.

The barangay’s enforcement targets 251 households whose homes were completely destroyed and over 400 households partially submerged during the storm.

The total number of evacuees during the typhoon reached approximately 1,700 individuals.

Gumera emphasized that the three-meter setback rule is being strictly implemented to prevent the repetition of past problems.

“I enforced the three meters because we keep facing the same issues. We need to break this cycle of damage,” he said.

He also expressed gratitude for the support provided by the City of Mandaue.

“I am thankful to the city, especially for the food assistance. People really appreciated it. When they returned home, they carried whatever they could in sacks,” he said.

To further protect residents, Gumera highlighted that certain areas have been designated as No Build Zones. These include regions along the Butuanon River, parts of Barangay Tingub, sitio Yamog, and near Carls Town townhouses.

The barangay has also coordinated with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to guide residents on proper building setbacks and flood safety measures.

“We guided the residents, and the DPWH even visited. They now know to keep their homes three meters away from the river corner and another three meters as a setback. People understand this easily, it’s much simpler to explain safety measures than to deal with the devastation caused by floods,” Gumera said.

While some residents have accessed temporary shelters such as Pasilong sa Paradise, cash assistance of P10,000 per household that the house are washed out is still being processed.

Gumera assured that once approved, the families would receive the funds promptly.

The barangay captain also recounted the hardships faced by residents during Typhoon, including flooding in the barangay gym.

“The water rose to knee level. Those who stayed were frightened, but fortunately, they were able to move to higher classrooms quickly. We’ve gone through a lot, from earthquakes to storms,” he said.

Through the enforcement of No Build Zones and strict adherence to setback rules, Barangay Maguikay aims to ensure the long-term safety of its residents.

Gumera reminded the community: “We must always support them with food and assistance, but the most important thing is to prevent them from rebuilding in dangerous areas. This is how we can stop the cycle of recurring disasters.” (ABC)