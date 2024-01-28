Cebu

Mahinay outruns Kenyan in AndotSports 10-Miler

FOR CHILDREN WITH CANCER. Running and fitness enthusiasts come out on Sunday morning for the AndotSports 10Miler which is for the benefit of Everlasting HOPE Cebu.
MARK Mahinay of Spectrum Runners Club edged out veteran Kenyan runner Eric Chepsiror by six seconds to nab the men’s 16-kilometer crown in the first-ever AndostSports 10 Miler Run For A Cause on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Cebu Business Park.

Mahinay clocked in 51 minutes and 57 seconds to reign over Chepsiror, who crossed the finish line in 52:03.

Florendo Lapiz timed in 53:36 to round up the top three.

Cherry Andrin won the women’s 16K race in 1:04:31. Lizane Abella was the closest pursuer with a time of 1:05:34. Hazel Caraballe finished third in 1:23:05.

Around 1,500 runners suited up for the sporting activity, which is for the benefit of Everlasting HOPE Cebu, a non-profit organization, reaching and caring for children with cancer and their families.

The male and female champions in the other categories were Prince Joey Lee (52:09) and Asia Paraase (51:57) in the 12K; Rick Organisa (19:19) and Alona Jungco (28:58) in the 6K; and Jomel Cabradilla (9:30) and Jan Lennel Dejan (12:40) in the 3K.

