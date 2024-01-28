Mahinay outruns Kenyan in AndotSports 10-Miler

MARK Mahinay of Spectrum Runners Club edged out veteran Kenyan runner Eric Chepsiror by six seconds to nab the men’s 16-kilometer crown in the first-ever AndostSports 10 Miler Run For A Cause on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Cebu Business Park.

Mahinay clocked in 51 minutes and 57 seconds to reign over Chepsiror, who crossed the finish line in 52:03.

Florendo Lapiz timed in 53:36 to round up the top three.

Cherry Andrin won the women’s 16K race in 1:04:31. Lizane Abella was the closest pursuer with a time of 1:05:34. Hazel Caraballe finished third in 1:23:05.

Around 1,500 runners suited up for the sporting activity, which is for the benefit of Everlasting HOPE Cebu, a non-profit organization, reaching and caring for children with cancer and their families.

The male and female champions in the other categories were Prince Joey Lee (52:09) and Asia Paraase (51:57) in the 12K; Rick Organisa (19:19) and Alona Jungco (28:58) in the 6K; and Jomel Cabradilla (9:30) and Jan Lennel Dejan (12:40) in the 3K.