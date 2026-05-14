Mahinay rules Prisaa 10,000m again

BACOLOD CITY – Cebuano Mark Mahinay successfully defended his men’s 10,000-meter title on Thursday, May 14, 2026, in the National Private Schools Athletic Association (Prisaa) Games at the Panaad Park and Stadium here.

The fourth-year Information Technology student from the University of Cebu main campus finished the race in 32:40.2 to improve the 32:58.1 he set in Tuguegarao City, Cagayan, in 2025.

Negros Island Region’s Antonio Evangelista Jr. placed second with a time of 32:44.3, followed by Central Visayas’ Jhonn Marc Dizon of the University of San Carlos (USC), who wound up third in 32:58.6.

“It was very challenging mentally because I’m still tired from competing in Malaysia, but I still managed to win for Region 7 and my fans and I didn’t expect to break my own record,” said the 24-year-old Mahinay, a Spectrum Runners Philippines member and a Mayo Clinic and Dialysis Center athletic scholar.

It was the second gold medal for Mahinay, who also retained the 1,500m title two days ago. He joined the 21K category at the Borneo International Marathon in Malaysia last Sunday.

Michelle Zamora, a USC sophomore taking up Bachelor of Special Needs Education major in early childhood education, retained the 1,500m, 3,000m and 5,000m titles in the women’s division. She shared the MVP award with Bicol Region’s Rosabell Quisay, who grabbed the gold medals in 100m, 200m and 400m.

USC also bagged four silvers coming from Dizon (men’s 3,000m steeplechase), Christian Jerald Mequillo (men’s high jump), Justin dela Cruz (men’s 400m) and the 4x400m relay team (Dela Cruz, Fritz Tuhod, Haillie Fiedacan and Kim Licayan).

The Carolinians likewise captured five bronzes courtesy of Dizon (men’s 10,000m run), Brandon Aquino (men’s 110m hurdles), Kristine Tabarno (women’s triple jump) and Vylette Kaye Alvez (women’s 3,000m walk and 5,000m walk).

“Overall, I’m happy with the performance of the team because almost all of my players got medals,” USC head coach Arvin Loberanis said.

Filipino-Spanish swimmer Luis Jurado also contributed to Central Visayas’ medal haul, marking his debut with an impressive sweep of the seven events he entered in the U15 boys division.

The 15-year-old incoming Grade 10 student at University of Bohol Victoriano D. Tirol Advanced Learning Center won the 50m, 100m, 200m, 400m and 1,500m freestyle as well as the 200m and 400m freestyle relays.

The other gold medalists were Elisha Vean Olaivar and Rhian Casey Casona in the U15 girls division; Zoey Femi Tanduyan, Brianna Joelle Pahayahay, Princess Leila Pahayahay and Liana Adrienne Tolato in the U18 girls category; and Vittorio Jonnil Gallito, Seanne Patrick Pagay, Quiel Noreen Pilayre, Joseph Mitchelle Real, Travis Deandre Malnegro, Bry Mackenzie Delito, Yuan Maximus Saavedra and Lord Eric Bertulfo in the U15 boys class.

Central Visayas tightened its grip on the lead in the medal tally board of the senior division in the tournament supported by Molten and Mikasa.

As of 4 p.m., Central Visayas collected 99 golds, 61 silvers and 52 bronzes followed by Western Visayas (81-52-41), Soccsksargen (48-48-40), Calabarzon (42-29-62) and Negros Island Region (29-38-30).

Western Visayas is on top of the youth division with 75 golds, 72 silvers and 80 bronze medals followed by Central Visayas (75-41-49), Calabarzon (65-54-59), Bicol Region (62-40-72) and NIR (52-43-46). / PNA