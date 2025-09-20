Mahinay strikes gold in Patafa Finals

CEBUANO runner Mark Mahinay snatched a gold medal in the 5,000-meter men’s open elite in the National Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (Patafa) Finals at the PhilSports Arena on Sept. 20, 2025.

Mahinay, the ace runner of the famed Spectrum Runners Club, clocked in a personal best of 15:01 minutes to win the very first gold medal of Spectrum in the prestigious race.

Noli Torre came in 15:08 for the silver medal, while Ricky Organiza crossed the finish line in 15:12 to complete a clean podium sweep for Spectrum.

Spectrum president Dr. Gerry Mayo told SunStar Cebu that it’s the first time for the club to win a gold medal in the Patafa race. The previous best result for the team was a silver medal from Prince Joey Lee in 2022. / RSC