Maine, Arjo breakup rumors surface

RUMORS about a possible breakup between Maine Mendoza and Arjo Atayde have circulated online.

This came after Maine was absent from the birthday celebrations of Arjo’s father and his sister Ria Atayde on March 23, 2026.

In a TikTok video posted by Bayani Agbayani, the Atayde family appeared complete — except for Maine. The video has since been deleted.

Meanwhile, during Maine’s birthday on March 3, no member of the Atayde family publicly greeted her. Ria responded to the issue by saying their family had taken a break from social media.

Speculation continues online, with some netizens suggesting deeper issues between Maine and the Atayde family. / TRC S