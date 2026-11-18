Celebrity couple Maine Mendoza and Cong. Arjo Atayde are once again the subject of breakup rumors.

Speculation resurfaced after the actor reportedly failed to attend his wife’s birthday celebration. Maine was also said to have been absent from special family occasions hosted by the Ataydes.

However, Ogie Diaz defended the couple on his YouTube show, Showbiz Update, saying that, as far as he knew, Maine and Arjo were still together.

“People ask me if Maine Mendoza and Arjo Atayde are still together. I don’t know, do showbiz couples have an obligation to show themselves together from time to time?” Diaz said.

He also mentioned a video showing Maine and Arjo together backstage at the musical play “Bongga Ka Day: The Annie Batungbakal Musical,” starring Atasha Muhlach.

“It’s not as if they have to be seen together all the time. They can show up together once in a while to assure people that they’re still together. It’s almost like an assignment for couples, isn’t it?” Ogie added. / TRC