Maine Mendoza spotted in US trip without Arjo

MAINE Mendoza was spotted with MJ Lastimosa at Santa Monica Pier in California during Holy Week — without her husband Arjo Atayde.

Before flying to the United States, Maine and MJ were also seen in Siargao, where they were spotted playing tennis with male friends — again, without Arjo.

Speculation intensified after controversial personality Xian Gaza posted: “Hiwalay na sila… nagpapanggap lang na okay publicly for the sake of good image and political career.”

Rumors first surfaced when Maine skipped a birthday celebration of the Atayde family, though it was later explained that she was unwell.

Days later, photos emerged showing Maine attending the wedding anniversary of Arjo’s parents. However, following the appearance, observers noted that the couple seemed to be apart again.

As of writing, neither Maine nor Arjo has addressed the rumors. / TRC S