Maintenance worker leads journalists’ oath

Nestor Ramirez, SunStar’s executive publisher, explained the decision to have Cabellon lead the oath-taking.

“In choosing Mr. Cabellon to lead the oath-taking, we wanted to emphasize that journalism serves the people, from every walk of life. His presence on that stage was a powerful reminder that we must always champion the stories of those who often go unnoticed,” Ramirez said.

“When Mr. Cabellon stood before us, it wasn’t just as a symbol of hard work, but as a representative of the everyday people whose voices we strive to amplify through our stories. It was a humbling moment for all of us,” he added.

Mildred Galarpe, associate publisher of SunStar, echoed this sentiment. “Cabellon leading the oath-taking underscored the mission of journalism to honor the truth, not just for the powerful, but for those whose stories remain untold. His role was a poignant reminder of why we do what we do.”

Marchel Espina, SunStar Cebu’s editor-in-chief, remarked that having an ordinary worker lead journalists in taking the oath “was as if the unseen backbone of our society was standing at the forefront, reminding us that true journalism serves the ordinary, not just the extraordinary.”

For Cabellon, the experience was both unexpected and nerve-wracking. “I never expected to be chosen for something like this,” he said.

“The principal, Sir Nathanael Flores, asked me to do it, and I just couldn’t refuse,” he added.

As the ceremony approached, he said he felt the pressure of standing before professional journalists and editors. “I kept thinking, ‘Why me?’ I was nervous, knowing I would stand in front of professional journalists and editors,” he recalled. “This was such a big event, and I knew I had to do my best for everyone involved.”

Cabellon’s participation in the ceremony offered him new insights into the field of journalism. “It gave me a deeper understanding of how important journalism is in society,” he noted.

“Being part of this ceremony made me realize that journalists have a duty to inform people and hold others accountable.”

Reflecting on his experience, Cabellon expressed gratitude for the opportunity to contribute to the celebration of press freedom.

His role highlighted the diverse contributions individuals can make within their communities, regardless of their primary occupations.

On that day at Don Carlos Gothong Memorial National High School, Cabellon’s experience underscored the shared commitment to truth, integrity, and the future of journalism among all participants at the Cebu Press Freedom Celebration.

Cebu Media celebrated its 32nd Press Freedom Week from Sept. 15 to 21.

The Junior Journo Program is a SunStar Publishing initiative designed to expose aspiring journalists to the vital role and functions of journalism in the society. (Junior Journo Ranvan Cajeda, Abellana National School)