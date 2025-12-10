Maison Glee opens its doors, first in Cebu to carry Yeswood and DeRUCCI

According to Maison Glee founder Glenn Rebenito, the store was established to fill a gap in the local furniture industry, particularly the limited availability of Japandi, Modern Luxury and Mid-Century Modern pieces. While the selection remains intentionally curated, Rebenito shared that the showroom will gradually expand its offerings to better meet consumer needs.

Rebenito also envisions Maison Glee as a creative venue where design, art and community converge. “Personally, I really enjoy meeting new people and finding others who share the same vision. Creativity, whether through art or music, doesn’t need words because it speaks for itself. Because of my fondness for these things, I feel like this showroom is perfect for that,” he shared.

Beyond selling furniture, Maison Glee champions thoughtful curation, honest guidance and reliable after-sales support, ensuring a seamless experience from selection to delivery.

If you’re looking to transform your home into a space filled with comfort, intention and contemporary elegance, step inside Maison Glee and discover beautifully crafted pieces that inspire the way you live. Visit the showroom today and experience design that truly feels like home.

Maison Glee is located on M.J. Cuenco Ave., Mabolo, Cebu City and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.