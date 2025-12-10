Maison Glee opens its doors, first in Cebu to carry Yeswood and DeRUCCI

Maison Glee, a Cebu-based furniture store specializing in curated, design-forward pieces for modern homes, officially opened its doors to the Cebuano public. The showroom introduces a refined selection of furniture inspired by Japandi, Modern Luxury and Mid-Century Modern styles offering Cebuanos a fresh, elevated approach to interior design.
Maison Glee is the first furniture store in Cebu to partner with internationally respected makers Yeswood and DeRUCCI, bringing global craftsmanship closer to local homes.
Yeswood, known for its masterful solid-wood furniture, combines traditional woodworking with contemporary aesthetics. Each piece is crafted with precision using sustainably sourced hardwoods, showcasing natural grain patterns, durability and minimalist beauty. DeRUCCI, a global leader in sleep solutions, is recognized for its scientifically engineered mattresses, ergonomic bed frames and premium bedroom furnishings. This marks the first time a local showroom has carried both brands, giving Cebuano customers access to furniture lines that balance craftsmanship, innovation and refined design.
According to Maison Glee founder Glenn Rebenito, the store was established to fill a gap in the local furniture industry, particularly the limited availability of Japandi, Modern Luxury and Mid-Century Modern pieces. While the selection remains intentionally curated, Rebenito shared that the showroom will gradually expand its offerings to better meet consumer needs.
Rebenito also envisions Maison Glee as a creative venue where design, art and community converge. “Personally, I really enjoy meeting new people and finding others who share the same vision. Creativity, whether through art or music, doesn’t need words because it speaks for itself. Because of my fondness for these things, I feel like this showroom is perfect for that,” he shared.
Beyond selling furniture, Maison Glee champions thoughtful curation, honest guidance and reliable after-sales support, ensuring a seamless experience from selection to delivery.
If you’re looking to transform your home into a space filled with comfort, intention and contemporary elegance, step inside Maison Glee and discover beautifully crafted pieces that inspire the way you live. Visit the showroom today and experience design that truly feels like home.
Maison Glee is located on M.J. Cuenco Ave., Mabolo, Cebu City and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.