Major projects completed in Mandaue’s flood-prone barangays

TWO major infrastructure projects in barangays Canduman and Tawason in Mandaue City have been completed, promising significant improvements for these flood-prone areas.

With a combined budget of P10 million, these projects feature comprehensive road concreting and drainage systems to improve both road quality and flood management.

The contractor officially turned over the projects to the City Government on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024.

The infrastructure project in Barangay Canduman included the construction of a 156-meter road and a 207-meter drainage system, with a total cost of P5 million.

Similarly, Barangay Tawason benefited from a P5 million project that comprises a 123.5-meter road and an equal length of drainage facility.

These improvements are expected to address long standing flooding issues and enhance transportation conditions in the area.

Emy Bustillo, a consultant for Congresswoman Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon, said the goal was to build durable concrete roads and implement efficient drainage systems that can effectively manage water flow.

The projects began construction in early 2024.

For 2024, the office of Dizon outlined approximately P1.5 billion in infrastructure projects.

These initiatives are primarily focused on flood control, with additional efforts directed towards constructing school buildings, covered courts, and further road and drainage works.

Most of these projects are scheduled for completion within a year, although some may be implemented in phases depending on budget allocations from the Department of Public Works and Highways. / CAV