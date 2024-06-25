Major road improvement projects in Lapu-Lapu inaugurated

THE ribbon-cutting ceremony and official turnover of the road improvement project, which includes new drainage facilities and solar streetlights along Soong Road in Barangays Bankal and Mactan, as well as Fuentes Road from Barangay Pajac to Barangay Agus in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu were successfully held Monday night, June 24, 2024, despite the rain shower.

The P100-million project, one of the priority initiatives of Lapu-Lapu City Representative Cindi King-Chan, was completed after a year.

King-Chan expressed her delight at the transformation of the area, saying that what were once dark areas are now well-lit.

The improved drainage system has also played a crucial role in preventing flooding, a significant relief now that the rainy season has begun.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard "Ahong" Chan led the ceremonial ribbon-cutting, joined by King-Chan.

The mayor and the congresswoman conducted an ocular inspection and noted the drainage system's effectiveness in managing the frequent rains, thereby preventing flooding.

The event was attended by city councilors, other barangay captains and officials, Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Sixth District Engineering Office and representatives of the contractor.

The ceremony concluded with a vibrant fireworks display, marking the successful completion of the project.

Mayor Chan said these improvements align with the Chan administration's commitment to enhancing the infrastructure and quality of life for the residents of Lapu-Lapu City.

King-Chan said her office will continue to seek funding for more infrastructure projects to further improve the city. (PR)