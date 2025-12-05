‘MAKA LOVESTREAM’ ends the year with a heartwarming 3-part musical finale

This holiday season, prepare for a heartfelt and captivating ending as GMA Network’s youth-oriented series, MAKA LOVESTREAM, airs its three-part musical finale titled “Last Christmas.”

The first part premiered Nov. 29.

The special takes viewers into the story of a once-happy group of friends whose bond was shattered by a tragic car accident. One year after the tragedy, Nico (Bryce Eusebio), the driver during the accident, returns to his hometown. He reunites with his former friends as they all prepare for a major chorale competition.

Amidst the holiday season, they must confront their fractured friendship, the pain of the past tragedy, and the difficult question of whether they can find forgiveness and wholeness again—both on the stage and in their hearts.

“MAKA LOVESTREAM” stars a talented ensemble cast, including Zephanie, Olive May, Bryce Eusebio, Shan Vesagas, Sean Lucas, Elijah Alejo, May Ann Basa, Mad Ramos and Chanty.

Adding excitement to the finale are the surprise appearances of ex-Pinoy Big Brother (PBB) housemates Josh Ford and Marco Masa, and current PBB Celebrity Collab Edition 2.0 housemates Ashley Sarmiento, Anton Vinzon, and John Clifford.

“MAKA LOVESTREAM” which premiered last Sept. 6, has captivated audiences by featuring a different love story each month, exploring diverse themes of love, dreams, friendship, and family with its original cast in fresh roles.

Don’t miss parts 2 and 3 of the musical finale, “Last Christmas,” on Dec. 6 and 13, 4:45 p.m. on GMA. PR