Makati-based coffee shop lone entry in World’s 100 Best

Yardstick Coffee in Makati is the lone Philippine representative in this year’s World’s 100 Best Coffee Shops ranking, placing No. 34.

The specialty café dropped 16 spots from last year’s No. 18 ranking. In 2025, four Luzon-based coffee shops made the list.

According to the guide’s official website, Yardstick was recognized for creating “spaces and experiences for everyone to enjoy the coffee that they roast.” In addition to in-store service, the company supplies roasted coffee to homes, restaurants, hotels and cafés.

The Makati-based brand is known within the local specialty coffee community for its roasting approach and selection of regional and international beans. It also conducts coffee masterclasses and educational sessions.

Topping this year’s list are Onyx Coffee Lab (United States), Tim Wendelboe (Norway), Alquimia Coffee (El Salvador), Only Coffee Project Crows Nest (Australia), and Toby’s Estate Coffee Roasters (Australia).

Coffee shops were evaluated on coffee quality, barista expertise, service, innovation, ambiance, sustainability, food and pastry standards, and overall consistency.

The ranking is determined through a combination of public voting and assessments by a panel of coffee professionals, followed by nomination review and final confirmation.