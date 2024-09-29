Makati FC bags title

MAKATI FC (MFC) Cebu dominated the Players 6 division in the 24th Aboitiz Football Cup (AFC) and was crowned champions after an impressive unbeaten run.

MFC Cebu outclassed fellow top seed Real Galaxy FC, 3-0, to take home the Players 6 crown on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, at the Dynamic Herb Sports Stadium in Talisay City.

Seth Gabriel Enopia scored a quick goal in just the third minute of regulation to set the pace of the match.

MFC Cebu then scored quick back-to-back goals to seal the win. Luis John Malinao hit the back of the net in the 17th minute, followed by a goal by Bansky Maynard Estremos two minutes later.

Earlier that day, MFC Cebu earned a trip to the finals via a 2-0 win over Cebu United FC in the semifinals.

Real Galaxy FC advanced to the championships after winning 4-2 over Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu in the other semifinal match.

SHS-AdC earned third place honors after defeating Cebu United FC, 4-1, in the battle for third.

Meanwhile, MFC Cebu, Real Galaxy FC, Sugbo Calidad FC, and Don Bosco FC-C moved to the semifinal round after winning their respective quarterfinal matches in the Players 8 category.

MFC Cebu and Real Galaxy FC scored identical 3-1 victories over Cebu FC (CFC) Academy and Looc FC, respectively, while Don Bosco FC-C won 2-0 against sister team Don Bosco FC-B and Sugbu Calidad FC squeaked past Bato Spartans FC, 3-2.

MFC Cebu faces Sugbu Calidad FC, while Real Galaxy FC takes on Don Bosco FC-C in the semifinals on Oct. 12, 2024, at the Dynamic Herb Sports Stadium.

The Players 10 and Players 12 divisions will also kick off on Oct. 12, 2024, at the Don Bosco Technical College field. / EKA