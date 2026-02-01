Makati FC Cebu wins two titles in Sinulog Football Cup

MAKATI FC (MFC) Cebu showed strong performance in the youth divisions after winning two championships on the second day of the 14th Sinulog Football Cup last Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026.

MFC won the Players 11 title after beating San Carlos School of Cebu, 3-1, at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex in Talisay City, Cebu.

Zen Acuna was named Most Valuable Player (MVP) in the division for his outstanding performance.

At the Paref-Springdale football field, MFC Cebu-A also won the Players 9 title after edging Look FC, 1-0.

Niño Abella was named MVP after helping his team finish the tournament unbeaten.

In other championship matches, visiting Silliman University Red Stallions defeated Don Bosco FC (DBFC), 2-0, to win the Players 13 title. Paref-Springdale also won the Boys 17 title after beating Higala FC, 1-0.

ERCO FC-A defeated Classic FC-A, 1-0, to claim the 50-Above title, while Giuseppe FC beat CFC Academy, 2-1, to win the Players 7 division.

Meanwhile, DBFC-A and Navigators FC won their respective divisions last Friday.

DBFC-A captured the Boys 19 title with a 2-0 win over Cebu United FC. Navigators FC also secured the Men’s 32-Above title after defeating Abellana National School-Pomeroy, 1-0. / EKA