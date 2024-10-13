Makati FC wins another Aboitiz Football Cup plum

MAKATI FC Cebu (MFC) bagged another title in the 24th Aboitiz Football Cup after defeating Don Bosco FC (DBFC)-C, 1-0, in the Players 8 championship match on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, at the Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) football field.

Zayn Ernest Acuña scored MFC Cebu’s lone goal in the 12th minute.

MFC Cebu earned a spot in the championships after scoring a 1-0 win over Sugbu Calidad FC in the semifinals, thanks to Acuña’s goal in the 16th minute.

DBFC-C, on the other hand, advanced to the finals following a 2-1 win over Real Galaxy FC.

Real Galaxy FC bagged third place honors with a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over Sugbu Calidad FC.

Real Galaxy FC trailed Sugbu Calidad FC 0-1 early after Andrew Chik scored a goal in the sixth minute.

However, Benje Triton Japson put on an impressive offensive performance, scoring two straight goals in the 12th and 18th minutes to lead Real Galaxy FC to victory.

MFC Cebu already won the Players 6 title of the 24th Aboitiz Football Cup a few weeks back. / EKA