Makati Football Club visits Cebu, holds tryouts

MAKATI Football Club (MFC) has officially launched its operations in Cebu, solidifying the city’s emerging status as the football hub of Visayas. The internationally acclaimed Makati Football Club, known for its outstanding achievements, is bringing its winning legacy to Cebu.

As reigning champions in various competitions, including Borneo Cup, JSSL Singapore 7s, Denmark’s CUP No. 1, and the Gothia World Youth Cup in Sweden, MFC aims to share its training methods and secrets.

Cebuanos now have the opportunity to experience MFC’s unique training methods, with ongoing tryouts offering a chance to join the club and potentially participate in defending its title at JSSL Singapore in March 2024. Selu Lozano, Academy Director and son of former Real Madrid player Tomas Lozano, expressed enthusiasm about discovering talented Cebuanos during the showcase. Coach Selu is scouting for players of all skill levels.

The showcase is free and open to applicants aged three to 19, scheduled for Jan. 13 to 14, 2023 in Cebu City. To secure a spot, register at tinyurl.com/MFCinVisayas or contact @makatifc on Instagram or Facebook. Slots are limited.