Makati XI captures 2 Thirsty Cup diadems

MAKATI FC bagged two titles in the first two days of the 18th Thirsty Football Cup at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

Makati FC clinched the Women’s Open title Friday, Aug. 16, 2024, with a 3-0 victory over Urduja FC.

Yona Dela Calzada was named Most Valuable Player.

Makati FC went unbeaten in the tournament and defeated Old School FC, 2-0, to advance to the finals.

The Girls’ Under-16 team of Makati FC also won the crown the following day, Aug. 17, 2024, with a 6-5 penalty shootout win over the Guardian Strikers.

Brooke Solis was named the division’s MVP.

Makati FC, however, fell short in the Girls’ Under-14 category as it lost to Buglaw Pilipinas, 0-1.

Yannah Amar of Buglaw was named MVP.

Meanwhile, Borongan FC won against the SRFC Veterans, 1-0, in the Mix Open contest.

Ronnie Achas bagged MVP honors.

Waray FC grabbed the 40-and-Above title with a 1-0 win over Cartets Trading. Austin Emeson was awarded as MVP.

Real Galaxy edged out Ateneo for the Players 6 diadem in a league-type tournament.

Real Galaxy finsished with 15 points, while Ateneo ended up with just 10 points. Terrence Aquino bagged MVP honors.

Crocs FC defeated Total FC, 3-0, for the Players 8 crown.

Brymer Camarillo was named MVP. / EKA