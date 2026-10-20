Make More Moments Together with JBL PartyBox

The JBL PartyBox 130 brings the PartyBox experience in a compact, portable format, delivering powerful JBL sound with up to 15 hours of playtime, AI Sound Boost, Smart EQ, and a futuristic light show that adds energy to any gathering. Its foldable ergonomic handle makes it easy to carry from room to room, while its IPX4 splashproof design makes it ready for indoor and outdoor use. It also features dual microphone and guitar inputs, Auracast™ connectivity, and JBL One App support for added flexibility and control.
Taking the experience further, the JBL PartyBox 330 delivers powerful, immersive sound designed to fill the room and keep the energy going. Its AI Sound Boost and Smart EQ help create an enhanced listening experience, while its adaptive light show adds another layer to the entertainment. With up to 18 hours of playtime and Fast Charge for up to two additional hours of playback after 10 minutes of charging, the PartyBox 330 is built for longer gatherings. It also features Auracast™, optical input, USB-C audio, JBL One App control, and dual microphone and guitar inputs.
When the gathering turns into karaoke, the JBL PartyBox 330 can be paired with JBL EasySing Mics for a complete karaoke entertainment experience. With AI Vocal Removal, EasySing can reduce or remove original vocals from supported songs in real time, allowing everyone to sing along to their favorite tracks.
Combined with the PartyBox 330’s powerful sound and immersive light show, the living room can quickly become the family’s own karaoke stage—from the designated family singer to the friend who always says “last song na.”
Whether it’s a holiday gathering, a weekend get-together, or simply a night when everyone happens to be home, the JBL PartyBox 130 and PartyBox 330 are made to bring more entertainment—and more moments together.
With JBL PartyBox, make more moments together.
The JBL PartyBox 130 is available for ₱23,999, while the JBL PartyBox 330 is available for ₱35,999. Both models are available at participating JBL stores and authorized dealers nationwide. (Sponsored Content)