Making the most every cut: The story of Cebuano Paklay

Walk past any roadside carenderia (small neighborhood eatery) in Cebu just before noon and you will likely catch the familiar aroma of vinegar, ginger and garlic rising from a simmering caldero (cooking pot).

While Cebu is celebrated for its lechon (roasted whole pig) and pochero (beef soup or stew), another staple continues to draw diners to local eateries: paklay (a sour and spicy stew of animal innards), particularly the version made with goat.

For many outside Central and Southern Visayas, the thought of eating goat tripe, liver, intestines and heart may take some getting used to. But for Cebuanos, paklay nga kanding (goat innards stew) is a familiar dish rooted in resourcefulness and local cooking traditions.

Getting it right

Preparing paklay requires careful cleaning and preparation. Goat innards have a distinct gamey smell which must be addressed before cooking.

For Timoteo Cubiqano, who grew up preparing livestock dishes in his province, the secret lies in thoroughly cleaning the intestines.

“Back in our province, when a goat is slaughtered, you can tell a good cook by how he cleans the intestines. If you rush it, the gamey odor will stay. You have to scrub it thoroughly with coarse salt and rinse it repeatedly with vinegar and fresh water until not a trace of the smell remains.”

The innards are then boiled with ginger, lemongrass and peppercorns until tender but still pleasantly chewy.

“You don’t just jump straight into sautéing. You boil it down first with plenty of ginger and lemongrass. The ginger neutralizes whatever odor is left, while ensuring the meat turns tender without turning mushy when you slice it into thin strips.”

Once prepared, the innards are sliced into strips and sautéed with garlic, shallots, ginger and red bell peppers. Pineapple and, in some versions, bamboo shoots add another layer of flavor. Tuba (coconut palm wine) vinegar provides sourness, while siling espada (long chili) or siling labuyo (bird’s eye chili) brings heat.

“Paklay isn’t like caldereta where the sauce is thick and heavy; it needs a bright sourness and a sharp bite of heat. Back then, we simply harvested native souring fruit or used tuba vinegar, with chili straight from the backyard. Once the sourness and ginger settle in, you’ll be sweating through your meal even in the chilly mountain air.”

A dish of the working table

Paklay also reflects the resourcefulness of traditional Cebuano cooking. When a goat is prepared for a fiesta, birthday or family gathering, prime cuts may go into caldereta (meat stew) or kilawin (vinegar-cured meat dish), while the innards are cleaned and cooked into paklay.

The dish is also a familiar presence at celebrations, often served alongside lechon and dugo-dugo (blood stew), also known as dinuguan. Its sour and spicy broth offers a contrast to richer dishes, especially when poured over freshly cooked rice.

Beyond celebrations, paklay has found a steady place in neighborhood carenderias. By lunchtime, it is a familiar choice among taxi drivers, office workers, construction crews and students looking for an affordable and filling meal.

Served with rice or hanging puso (rice cooked in woven coconut leaves), its combination of tender liver, chewy intestines and tripe gives the dish its distinct texture. Ginger, vinegar and chili bring the sharp flavors that make it a favorite among diners.

Beyond just pulutan

Paklay is also known as pulutan (food served alongside alcoholic drinks), commonly enjoyed with cold beer during evening gatherings. But its place in Cebuano food culture goes beyond drinking sessions.

It remains an everyday meal that relies on careful preparation, familiar ingredients and the practice of making use of different parts of an animal.

In a food landscape increasingly shaped by fast-casual chains and imported dining trends, paklay continues to hold its place in Cebu. Whether served at a family gathering or a neighborhood carenderia, a bowl of paklay with rice remains a familiar taste of home.