Malabuyoc-Dumanjug Finals series to open on Mayo 8

AFTER a week of preparation, the best-of-three finals between Malabuyoc and Dumanjug in the 1st Calderon Cup 21-Under Inter-town Basketball Tournament will finally begin Friday, May 8, 2026, at the Malabuyoc Sports Complex.

Carrying the home-court advantage, Malabuyoc will begin defending its turf in Game One, which is expected to be backed by a huge hometown crowd.

Coach Fieljohn Mejo admitted that the support of their fans has been one of the factors that gave his players added energy and boosted their morale.

“The home-court advantage is a huge help, not only because we are familiar with the court, but also because of the support from our fans that gives strength and confidence to the team. It boosts the morale of the players, especially during crucial moments of the game,” said Mejo.

However, he stressed that it will not be enough to guarantee victory.

“Even with that, we cannot afford to be complacent. We still need to focus on discipline, preparation, and teamwork to ensure a good result,” added Mejo, who revealed that some of his players are dealing with minor injuries.

He added that aside from the home-court edge, he also noticed that they hold an advantage in defense and teamwork.

He hopes they can further improve their rotations and communication on the floor to better control the game.

Mejo will rely on the skills of his key players, including Joseph Velarde, Kyle John Cardosa, Jake Leo Quimm, Chris Dionne Gadiana, and Jayson Cabrera, who exploded for 34 points in their knockout semifinal win over Alegria.

Meanwhile, Dumanjug head coach Nilo Quirante is also confident they can steal Game One and shift the home-court advantage to their side.

Although they still need to make some adjustments, Quirante said they have been focusing heavily on their game plan during practice.

This will be the first time in the entire tournament that the two top teams from their respective brackets will face each other.

To familiarize themselves with the venue, Dumanjug held a practice session last Sunday at the Malabuyoc Sports Complex.

“We are just focused on our practice. Last Sunday, we also practiced on the Malabuyoc court so we could familiarize ourselves with their floor,” said Quirante.

“We have some minor adjustments, but I reminded them to be more aggressive on defense because the opponents have good shooters,” added Quirante, a former member of the Cebu Gems.

Expected to lead Dumanjug are Raquel James Teleron, Jhun Miguel Telmo, Renz Nathan Villarojo, and Carl Escuadro.

Quirante will also need the talent and experience of Cleveron Jay Fernandez, who is struggling to show his usual form in their recent games.

Malabuyoc earned the home-court advantage in the championship series through the semifinal round point system after defeating Alegria by five points, 97-92.

Dumanjug, on the other hand, advanced to the finals after escaping with a thrilling 65-62 victory over Moalboal, winning by only three points.

Because of its five-point advantage, Malabuyoc will host Game 1 before the series shifts to Dumanjug’s home court for Game 2 scheduled on Saturday, May 9.

If necessary, Game 3 will return to Malabuyoc, with the schedule to be announced later. (JBM)